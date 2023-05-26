ALABAMA (WKRG) — Red Snapper season opened Friday, shrimp harvesting season begins June 1 and now it’s time to get all squared away ahead of alligator hunting season in Alabama.

Registration opens June 6 and 8 a.m. and closes July 11. You will be able to check your results on July 12.

How to register:

First, you must have an Alabama conversation ID. Don’t have one? Click here. You will be required to enter you last name, date of birth and DNCR License Number. It may take up to 30 minutes for your conversation ID to be issued.

Then, you will click the “Sign into My Hunts to Register” link on the top of the screen. Here you will be able to register for a hunt by adding it to your cart.

Finally, you will need click the green “Submit” button to fully register.

You can check your status here.

You will also need to complete a mandatory training. The training will be made available after your ID is issued.

Regulations:

There are five alligator hunting zones. For more information on the following zones, click here.

Southwest Management Area Coastal Management Area Southeast Management Area‘ West Central Management Area Lake Eufaula Management Area

Hunting Hours:

Southwest, Coastal, Southeast, and West Central Management Areas: Official sunset until official sunrise

Lake Eufaula Management Area: Daytime and Nighttime hours

Size and Bag Limits:

Each person who has an Alligator Harvest Permit is limited to one alligator. If you are alligator hunting in the Lake Eufaula AMA, they must be a minimum of eight feet long.