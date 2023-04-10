HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — Registration is now open for eSTARS, a science summer camp at Harris County High School (HCHS).

The teacher-led camp will begin on June 19 and run until June 23 from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. each day in the HCHS science lab. It is open to students who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade.

“This year’s eSTARS theme will be the Olympics,” HCHS Science Teacher Tim Jones shared. “Groups will design and create their own flag and T-shirts. Each day teams will earn points during activities leading up to the Olympic games on Friday. And we are hoping to offer small field trips around the county throughout the week.”

The mission and acronym of eSTARS is to provide “Engaging Science and Technology Activities in Real Situations.”

The cost is $200 per participant, and there is a multiple-child family discount. For more information visit the eSTAR website.