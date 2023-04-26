COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The remains of a Buena Vista, Ga., soldier who was killed in the Korean War 73 years ago have been recovered, the presidents of the United States and the Republic of Korea announced Wednesday morning in a joint statement.

PFC Luther H. Story was killed in action on Sept. 1, 1950, near Agok, Korea. In Company A, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division, Story was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in an enemy attack.

The nation’s highest military honor was presented to Story’s father on June 21, 1951, by Gen. Omar N. Bradley.

Story’s name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Story will be buried in Andersonville, Ga., on May 29, accordding to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Here’s how the National Medal of Honor Society describes Story’s heroic actions:

“Pfc. Story distinguished himself by conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty in action. A savage daylight attack by elements of three enemy divisions penetrated the thinly held lines of the 9th Infantry.

“Company A beat off several banzai attacks but was bypassed and in danger of being cut off and surrounded. Pfc. Story, a weapons squad leader, was heavily engaged in stopping the early attacks and had just moved his squad to a position overlooking the Naktong River when he observed a large group of the enemy crossing the river to attack Company A. Seizing a machine gun from his wounded gunner he placed deadly fire on the hostile column killing or wounding an estimated 100 enemy soldiers. Facing certain encirclement, the company commander ordered a withdrawal.

“During the move Pfc. Story noticed the approach of an enemy truck loaded with troops and towing an ammunition trailer. Alerting his comrades to take cover, he fearlessly stood in the middle of the road, throwing grenades into the truck.

“Out of grenades, he crawled to his squad, gathered up additional grenades, and again attacked the vehicle. During the withdrawal the company was attacked by such superior numbers that it was forced to deploy in a rice field. Pfc. Story was wounded in this action, but, disregarding his wounds, rallied the men about him and repelled the attack.

“Realizing that his wounds would hamper his comrades, he refused to retire to the next position but remained to cover the company’s withdrawal. When last seen he was firing every weapon available and fighting off another hostile assault.

“Pvt. Story’s extraordinary heroism, aggressive leadership, and supreme devotion to duty reflect the highest credit upon himself and were in keeping with the esteemed traditions of the military service.”

Story was born July 20, 1931 in Marion County.