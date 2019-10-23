LIVE NOW /
Remains of child, believed to be “Cupcake” McKinney located in dumpster

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WRBL) – Devastating news out of Birmingham as Birmingham Police say the remains of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney are believed to have been located.

Cupcake captured national attention after she was abducted 10 days ago from a Birmingham birthday party.

Police say kidnapping and murder charges would be placed against Derick Brown and Patrick Stallworth.

During a Tuesday night news conference, Birmingham police and FBI agents reveled they found the remains in a dumpster on Monday night.

The investigation remains ongoing.

