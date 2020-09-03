Remembering Chadwick Boseman as Floyd Little in ‘The Express’

News

by: Mikayla Newton

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Well-known actor, Chadwick Boseman, died from colon cancer at only 43 years old.

His achievements in Hollywood have not gone unnoticed.

Fans and the film world were stunned by the death of Chadwick Boseman, who battled colon cancer for nearly four years.

“We have to be celebrating is that in that short space of time, this hero’s soul, this hero’s soul, has influenced so many young people,” said American actor, Clarke Peters.

A superhero to many, Boseman brought history to life.

From a superhero in ‘Black Panther’ to a baseball legend in ’42’, Chadwick Boseman’s legacy in Hollywood has been outstanding. One role, in particular, stands out–his role as Floyd Little in ‘The Express’.

The 2008 film “the express” showcases the life of former Syracuse legend Ernie Davis, the first African-American player to win the Heisman trophy.

It was Boseman’s first film role, and the first of many influential films that Chadwick starred in throughout his career.

It has led him to become the hero that most people will remember him as.

