Remembering Nancy Parker: Opelika native, journalist, beloved wife, mother and daughter

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) The east Alabama community is in shock and deep mourning over the tragic passing of Opelika native Nancy Parker.

The beloved mother, wife, and friend was also the daughter of Bill and Patsy Parker; the prominent east Alabama couple who are both known for their work within the community and devotion to helping others.

Nancy graduated with honors from Opelika High School. She then traveled to University of Alabama where she again graduated with honors in 1988. She earned her Bachelor’s in Journalism.

Nancy was a passionate storyteller who will be greatly missed.

“Today we mourn the loss of our longtime colleague and friend Nancy Parker. Details have not been released by authorities, but we can confirm she passed away in plane crash while covering a story at the New Orleans Lakefront Airport. Nancy was absolutely a joy to work with each and every day”, said FOX 8 Vice President and General Manager Tim Ingram.

“Today we lost a wonderful journalist and remarkable friend, the New Orleans television community lost a true treasure, but beyond that, her family lost a wife, a mother and daughter. Our thoughts and prayers are with them,” shared Ingram.

Ingram says Nancy was a part of the FOX 8 family for the last 23 years, she put her heart and soul into her work, covering thousands of stories and touching countless lives.

“She made a difference in the lives of those she reported on. She will be sorely missed, and her absence creates a void that cannot be filled,” said Ingram.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with The Parker Family.