Remembering the life of Columbus Fire & EMS Captain Eugene “Gene” Hull

People from all over Columbus gathered to remember the life of Captain Eugene “Gene” Hull of the Columbus Fire and E-M-S Department Tuesday morning.

Comrades saluted Captain Hull as loved ones, friends, and family arrived at Cascade Hills Church. Inside the sanctuary, photographs of Captain Hull were projected on the big screens.

Captain Hull spent nearly four decades teaching firefighter recruits. He also played a large role with the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition. His loved ones say he was fighter to the end.

“Gene took care of me. I was up under Gene and there was a sense of pride in that because Gene never quit. Recruits saw the fighter in him,” says Reverend Hank Reeves.

Gene is survived by his devoted wife, three children and three grandchildren.