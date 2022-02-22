Remembrance events announced ahead of March 3rd tornadoes anniversary

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An excruciating anniversary is ahead for Lee County. Next Thursday, March 3, 2022, marks three years since tornadoes cut a catastrophic path across Lee County, killing 23 men, women, and children.

Tuesday, the Lee County Emergency Management Agency shared a list of memorial events happening to honor victims, their families, courageous first responders, and volunteers who worked tirelessly to help our community.

A moment of silence will be held at the Smiths Station Government Center at 2:03 PM central, hosted by Mayor Bubba Copeland. Then at 5 PM central time, Providence Baptist Church and the Lee County EMA are hosting a picnic for survivors and first responders. Then at 7 PM central time, a memorial service will be held at Providence Baptist Church at 2807 Lee Rd. 166 Opelika, Alabama.

We will never forget the precious souls we lost that horrible day.