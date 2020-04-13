Rep. Doug Collins receives support from Rep. Drew Ferguson in bid to unseat Sen. Kelly Loeffler

A congressman who represents a chunk of Columbus has thrown his support behind one of his U.S. House colleagues in the fight to win the Senate seat held by Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-GA) became the first member of Georgia’s congressional delegation to endorse a candidate in the race to fill the seat formerly held by Senator Johnny Isakson. He threw his support behind Rep. Doug Collins, who is in the middle of a Republican dogfight to wrestle the position away from Loeffler, who was appointed four months ago by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Collins’ unwavering support of President Donald Trump is the reason Ferguson cites for his support.

“When Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and their crazy entourage went after the president, we didn’t have to wonder where Doug Collins stood,” Ferguson said in a statement released by the Collins’ campaign. “He was on the front lines as the president’s number one defender in the entire country. He did the president and the country a great service and his arguments carried the day.”

Collins said he was pleased to receive the public support from his close friend.

“It means more to me than I can express that Drew is standing by my side in this campaign,” Collins said. “He is an indispensable leader in the fight for the president’s agenda, a tireless champion for his district and a very good friend. I am honored and humbled by his support. Drew’s rapid rise to a leadership position came due to his smarts, hard work and ability to serve as an honest broker between all the disparate views held in the House Chamber. I will lean on his wisdom during this campaign as I do in Washington.”