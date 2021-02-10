Rep. Drew Ferguson speaks at Muscogee County Republican Party meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Republican Party held its monthly meeting at DoubleTree Hotel Tuesday night. Congressman Drew Ferguson was a guest speaker at the meeting.

Members of the Muscogee County Republican Party gathered at the DoubleTree Hotel, their usual meeting spot. Before the meeting began, a prayer was said and members socialized over dinner that was provided by the DoubleTree Hotel.

After dinner Alton Russell and a few speakers went over a list of topics that would be discussed in the meeting. After going over the discussion topics, Congressman Drew Ferguson took the podium. News 3 had the chance to speak with Ferguson and ask him his thoughts on former President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

“First of all, I don’t think that drive-by impeachments are very good for the country there, certainly not good for Congress. Impeachment should be a waiting and solemn issue and to rush through an impeachment with no due process is completely wrong. I think what you’re seeing today in the Senate that turned out to be the right vote, the Democrat’s argument, has fallen completely flat. I also think that it is absolutely insane that the Senate is going through and trying to impeach a private citizen who is no longer in office,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson was also questioned if he felt Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s brand was hurting Georgia, Ferguson said Greene represents the 14th Congressional District of Georgia and the folks elected her.

When asked on his thoughts about Georgia being one of the top ten states with the highest amount of COVID-19 cases he said we need to understand where the cases are coming from.

“We need to find out as much as we can about data, we need to understand where the cases are coming from. We all need to be doing what we can to prevent this, were getting the vaccines out and because of the work that past administration has done. Almost 100 million Americans will receive a vaccine within the first 100 days. I think we’ve got to look at a lot of different factors, not just the state but also the demographics of the state and where it’s coming from. Keep in mind we’ve also done a really good job of doing what we said we were going to do in Georgia,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson continued by saying the state of Georgia has done a good job making sure hospitals never exceed capacity, always making locals have the resources they need in case they get sick. He believes the balance of that is making sure the economy is strong, making sure that people are able to make a living and provide for their families.