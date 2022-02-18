Report: 2021 deadliest year for officers, vaccines as important as bulletproof vests

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – 2021 was the deadliest year for law enforcement according to the 2021 Law Enforcement Officers Fatalities Report. Line of duty deaths increased 55%, with COVID-19 as the leading cause. The sobering statistics come as a Lee County Sheriff’s Captain speaks about his harrowing COVID-19 hospitalization, extensive recovery, and why he agrees a vaccine is just as crucial as a bulletproof vest for his law enforcement family.

Captain Cory Welch has been with the Lee County Sheriff’s office for 27-years. He oversees detention. Properly housing, securing, and caring for inmates incarcerated inside the Lee County Detention Facility is his priority. Welch is a big guy, and at 48-years-old has always focused on his health.

“I work out every day, try to eat right most of the time, with no underlying medical conditions. So I was surprised I got as sick as I did,” said Welch.

In December of 2020, before a vaccine was available, Captain Welch got COVID and had to be hospitalized for 17 days.

“I figured out the reason I don’t remember much is because my oxygen level was so low. I think my O2 sat was 70%. So I was on the highest number of units of oxygen that you could be on,” said Captain Welch.

Sheriff Jay Jones remembers being worried.

“He is in great shape, worked out all the time. But, it hit him hard, and he was out for a few months before he could come back to work. So, it just hits everyone differently. You can’t say the only ones who will be affected are the ones who are not healthy or who don’t take care of themselves because that’s just not true,” said Sheriff Jones.

Welch’s recovery was extensive. He missed several months of work and struggled with the aftereffects of long COVID. It took a full year for Welch’s lungs to recover. He considers himself lucky.

“I was working with three hundred pounds bench pressing, and here I was now, I could not even hold myself up to take a shower,” said Captain Welch.

Welch was two weeks away from the vaccine being released when he got sick with COVID. Welch said he’d always planned on getting the vaccine, but he made sure he got it as soon as possible after his illness. In October, he also got the booster and stayed healthy through Delta and Omicron.

“I have not been sick with it again. The thing about it is I have been around people who ended up having COVID, but I guess because I had the booster, I did not end up getting COVID,” said Welch.

In 2021 The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund recorded 458 officer deaths. The leading cause was COVID-19, with 301 duty deaths, where the officer got sick on the job.

Sheriff Jay Jones does not know how many on his staff have not yet received the vaccine, but he does know not everyone is vaccinated or feels ready to take it.

“I don’t have the exact numbers right now, but suffice it to say not everyone has made the decision to receive the vaccine, and I respect that, that’s fine. But when it was offered to me, and of course, I accepted it. So I would encourage everyone to please think about it. I did get COVID back in the summer, and I am convinced my vaccine helped stave off the worst of the symptoms,” said Sheriff Jones.

EAMC Physicians have spoken with Sheriff employees about the importance of getting vaccinated; they’ve hosted vaccine clinics for inmates and workers. Welch and Jones agree the vaccine is just as crucial as a bulletproof vest for their law enforcement brothers and sisters, but the decision should be up to the individual.

East Alabama Health continues uring the public to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible and keep up with your vaccine record.

“Vaccination has been used for decades to help protect our society against illnesses. In some cases, it has completely eradicated diseases, while in others, it helps to minimize the severity of an illness if a person experiences a breakthrough case. The vast majority of people who remain up to date in their COVID vaccinations are able to avoid a severe illness or hospitalization. And any side effects from a vaccine—which would occur within days of receiving a dose—are minimal and should end within a few days. The COVID-19 vaccine remains the most important tool we have available to help combat this virus,” said Brooke Bailey, Infection Prevention Director at East Alabama Health.

Vaccines are readily available in our community. They are free.