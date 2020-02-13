Report: Argument over canola oil leads to stabbing; woman charged

CONWAY, SC AREA (WBW) – A woman is facing charges after an argument over canola oil lead to a stabbing in Horry County, a report said.

Officers responded to Gary Road in the Conway area on February 11 for a report of a stabbing, according to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department. The person arrested called 911 and reported that she stabbed a person and wasn’t sure if she had stabbed him one or twice.

Rhonda Gayle Inman (courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Upon arriving, officers found the victim “on the side door steps sitting with an apparent wound to his upper left arm,” the report said. The victim also told police the suspect was still inside and the knife had been put away. Officers entered the home, where they found the suspect with a phone in her hand and placed her in handcuffs.

The victim also told police he and the suspect were arguing over canola oil while cooking and the suspect stabbed the victim with a steak knife in the upper left arm, according to the report. The victim said he grabbed the knife and threw into the sink.

The victim also stated he didn’t want to press charges, added the report.

Rhonda Gayle Inman, 33, of Conway, is charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature, according to booking records. She was booked around 5 p.m. on February 11 and released on a $2,500 around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

