Report: Joe Biden to make campaign stop in Warm Springs next week

In the final week of the presidential campaign, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is slated to make a campaign stop in the Chattahoochee Valley on Tuesday, according to a report Saturday night by Bloomberg News.
Biden will be making stops in Atlanta and Warm Springs on Tuesday, according to a Tweet from Bloomberg National Political Reporter Tyler Pager.
Details of the visit have not been announced.
Warm Springs would be a symbolic stop for Biden. The Meriwether County town is home of the Little White House, where President Franklin D. Roosevelt spent time in the final years of his life.
Many polls have Biden locked in a tight race with President Donald Trump in Georgia. Trump won Georgia in 2016 by 5 percentage points.
The last Democrat to win Georgia was Bill Clinton in 1992, when he defeated President Bush by less than 1 point.