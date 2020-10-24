Report: Joe Biden to make campaign stop in Warm Springs next week

Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the 2020 Gun Safety Forum hosted by gun control activist groups Giffords and March for Our Lives at Enclave on October 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nine Democratic candidates are taking part in the forum to address gun violence one day after the second anniversary of the massacre at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas when a gunman killed 58 people in the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In the final week of the presidential campaign, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is slated to make a campaign stop in the Chattahoochee Valley on Tuesday, according to a report Saturday night by Bloomberg News.

Biden will be making stops in Atlanta and Warm Springs on Tuesday, according to a Tweet from Bloomberg National Political Reporter Tyler Pager.

Details of the visit have not been announced.

Warm Springs would be a symbolic stop for Biden. The Meriwether County town is home of the Little White House, where President Franklin D. Roosevelt spent time in the final years of his life.

Many polls have Biden locked in a tight race with President Donald Trump in Georgia. Trump won Georgia in 2016 by 5 percentage points.

The last Democrat to win Georgia was Bill Clinton in 1992, when he defeated President Bush by less than 1 point.

