Report: NASA needs more time, money to bring back Mars rocks

News

by: MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
mars_106053

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is underestimating the amount of time and money it will take to bring Mars rocks back to Earth in the coming decade, an independent panel said Tuesday.

The review board suggested that NASA and the European Space Agency consider bumping the next launches in the sample-return effort from 2026 to 2028, given all the technological challenges. These delays will increase costs, pushing the planning budget to $4 billion or more — $1 billion more than currently envisioned by NASA, the panel noted.

Already more than halfway to Mars, NASA’s Perseverance rover will hunt for the best geologic samples, after landing in February. It’s aiming for Jezero Crater, believed to be an ancient river delta that may have once harbored microscopic life.

Scientists want to analyze these samples in the best labs on Earth, in hopes of ascertaining whether life ever existed in the planet’s lush, wet past. The goal is to get the samples back in the early 2030s.

In order to do that, the space agencies have teamed up to develop a lander to fetch the samples, a rocket to get them off the Martian surface and an orbiting spacecraft to accept them and return them to Earth. All this gear will require two separate launches from Earth.

The chairman of the review board, David Thompson, retired chief executive of Orbital ATK, told reporters a two-year launch delay is advisable for the best chances of success. At the same time, however, no one is suggesting that NASA slow down, stressed panel member Maria Zuber of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

NASA’s science mission chief, Thomas Zurbuchen, said the space agency will reassess the mission dates and consider all options. But for now, “it’s full steam ahead … we’re not taking a break in any fashion.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 72°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 77° 72°

Wednesday

79° / 70°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 100% 79° 70°

Thursday

81° / 59°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 81° 59°

Friday

78° / 58°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 78° 58°

Saturday

74° / 61°
Few showers
Few showers 30% 74° 61°

Sunday

76° / 59°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 76° 59°

Monday

69° / 43°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 69° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

73°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
73°

73°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
73°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

74°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
74°

75°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
75°

77°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
77°

78°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
78°

79°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
79°

79°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
79°

79°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
79°

79°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
79°

78°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
78°

77°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
77°

75°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
75°

74°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
74°

73°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
73°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories