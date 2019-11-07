Report of threat at Hardaway High School under investigation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — In a email from Hardaway High School principal, Matt Bell to parents, the schools says they are investigating a possible threat.

In the email, it says students are safe and the school has added extra security as a precaution. The email continues with, at this point, this appears to be a rumor that as grown as a result of a comment made by a student earlier in the week.

The principal adds that they take all reports of threats seriously and will update as information is available.