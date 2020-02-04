Report: Woman stole wallets while leaving hot yoga class early

SOCASTEE, SC AREA (WBTW) – A woman stole several wallets after leaving a class at an Horry County yoga studio early, a police report says.

Officers responded to Real Hot Yoga, located at 130 Sayebrook Parkway, on Saturday for a report of a burglary, according to an incident report from Horry County police. The complainant reported that a woman, wearing a pink Nike sweatshirt and black leggings, entered the studio to try out one of the classes. The woman then allegedly left the studio after saying it was too hot.

The complainant also told police that during the time the woman was inside the studio, she was captured on surveillance video stealing several wallets belonging to customers who were taking classes, according to the report. The complaint also reported receiving several complaints from customers saying their wallets were stolen and fraudulent charges had been made to their credit cards.

Real Hot Yoga posted the following on their Facebook page on Saturday:

“This criminal posed as a client interested in a class this morning. She paid for the drop in class in cash and filled out a profile form with false information. She exited the class 10 minutes after it started and quickly grabbed a couple of wallets on her way up to the front desk. She told the front desk that she was going to run over to Target to get a tank top because she didn’t realize the class was going to be warm. She never came back. In a matter of minutes she charged fraudulent charges to multiple cards.” Real Hot Yoga Myrtle Beach in a Facebook post at 9:24 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020

