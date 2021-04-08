Reported shooting near Bryan cabinets store

BRYAN, Texas – There are reports of multiple gunshots at or near the Kent Moore Cabinets store, located on the 500 block of Industrial Boulevard in Bryan.

Police have reported that multiple people have been injured and the shooter is not in custody at this time.

Jane Long Intermediate has confirmed that the school in on lockdown because of the reported shootings. The students will not be released until Bryan Police give the all-clear signal.

