At least 3 confirmed shot in Westerly apartment complex shooting; Schools on lockdown

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police and Westerly Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at Babcock Village in the town. We’ve learned there are at least three victims.

Here’s the latest information as it comes in:

UPDATE 11:44 a.m.

Westerly Hospital spokesman Bill Hanrahan confirms the hospital – which is about a mile away from Babcock Village – is no longer on lockdown but is on a “heightened sense of security.”

He said doctors there are treating one patient. The hospital could not comment on the type or extent of the injuries.

UPDATE 11:39 a.m.

State police confirm at least three victims. No word on the extent of injuries.

It’s unclear if anyone is in custody.

Several businesses in the area said they have seen multiple emergency vehicles heading toward Babcock Village.

UPDATE 11:36 a.m.

UPDATE 11:31 A.M.

The Rhode Island Department of Health Director Joseph Wendelken said the agency was contacted as a part of the response “for the utilization on our patient tracking system. When there are multiple people involved in one incident, we are able to coordinate if they are getting care at multiple facilities.”

Congressman David Cicilline tweeted that he is monitoring the situation as well.

Closely monitoring the situation in Westerly. Keeping the victims and first responders in my thoughts. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) December 19, 2019

Update 11:24 a.m.

Here’s a map of where this is happening”

Update 11:14 a.m.

Law enforcement sources tell Eyewitness News there may be multiple victims following a reported shooting in the town.

The shooting reportedly happened at Babcock Village on Cross Street. According to PropertyAdvisoryGroup.com, Babcock Village is affordable housing for the elderly and disabled.

All Westerly Public Schools are in lockdown, according to the district’s Facebook page.

Update: 11:11 a.m.

Westerly Hospital confirms they are on lockdown.

Police confirm John Street is shut down.

Col. James Manni confirms state police is sending a tactical team.

Update 11:03 a.m.

According to a tweet from Westerly dispatch, an emergency call came in around 10:30 a.m. to Cross Street.

State police confirm they are assisting.

