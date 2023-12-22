UPDATE 8:20 p.m.: Columbus Police have released new details following a shooting at Peachtree Mall.

Columbus Police tell WRBL the shooting occurred outside the mall and left one person injured.

Investigators are still on scene and WRBL will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

Original Story:

Authorities are on scene at the Peachtree Mall on Manchester Expressway after reports of shots being fired inside the mall.

Columbus police have confirmed they responded to a burglary in progress at the mall.

A CSU Cougar Alert was issued around 6:30 this evening urging people to avoid the mall after there were reports of shots fired inside.

WRBL has a crew on the way to the scene and are working to gather more details.