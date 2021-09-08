Representative Drew Ferguson hosts LaGrange job fair

NEWNAN, GA (WRBL) – U.S. Representative Drew Ferguson encouraged job seekers to attend his career fair on Wednesday, September 8th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Callaway Conference Center at West Georgia Technical College in LaGrange.

Congressman Ferguson said of the event, “We’ve wanted to make sure that the employees knew what type of jobs were available here. We need a diversity of folks coming back to work participating in our economy. Setting the example to other members of the community, and to their families about the importance and the dignity of work.”

The event featured over 50 employers hiring for more than 4,500 available positions across a wide variety of industries, including salaried and hourly positions.

The fair also included Work Source Three Rivers to help applicants with career services assistance and other job development efforts.

Ferguson said, “The key to continuing our economic recovery is getting Georgians back to work.”