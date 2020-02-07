Republican and Democratic parties in Muscogee County react to President Trump’s acquittal

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) President Trump celebrates his acquittal by the senate following weeks of an intense impeachment trial.

“I’ve done things wrong, but this is what the end result is,” said the United States President Trump.

Hearing the senate’s vote to acquit the president was tough to hear for local leaders of the Democratic Party.

“We’re not surprised, we’re disappointed, but it just gives us more motivation to turn the Senate blue,” says Laura Walker, Muscogee County Democratic Committee Chairperson.

Local Republicans say they had no doubt the senate would acquit President Trump.

“I think that whole process started as a political process in the House with almost a predetermined outcome, the House is going to impeach him, the Senate was going to acquit him,” says Joseph Brannan, Georgia Republican Party Treasurer.

The senate found President Trump ‘not guilty’ on two impeachment articles: Obstruction of Congress and Abuse of Power. Both parties weighed in on the president’s actions involving Ukraine.

“Obviously, there are certain things the President needs to keep secret for running the country so he used that privilege and the House didn’t care for that,” says Brannan.

“If he is innocent then why not allow him to testify or others to testify on his behalf, but that didn’t happen,” says Walker.

Walker realizes the party that controls the senate holds the key to the outcome.

“If the senate had been democratically controlled, then he would have been out,” says Walker.