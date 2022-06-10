COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Wednesday, News 3 talked with Jeremy Hunt about his bid to win the Republican nomination for the Second Congressional District race.

Now, we introduce you to Chris West, a Thomasville attorney, who is facing Hunt in the June 21st primary runoff.

This is a massive 30-county district that runs from the Florida line up to Columbus, then over to Macon.

It was redrawn this year and went from solidly Democratic to one that leans Democratic.

That has given Republicans – like West and Hunt — hope that they can unseat longtime Second Congressional District Congressman Sanford Bishop, an entrenched Democrat who has not had serious opposition since 2010.

Bishop has held the seat for 30 years.

West, who has been active in the state Republican party for years, said that a group of Republicans looked hard at the best way to challenge Bishop. That’s when he emerged as a candidate.

“This is a real opportunity to be able to beat Sanford Bishop,” West said. ” And when we were taking a look at this race and trying to find the best candidate, as somebody who has been involved in the grassroots, there were several people that we reached out to – state senators, states reps – who just said they were not interested in running. … So, we stepped up.”

West said the timing is right for a Republican to make a serious run at Bishop.

“You just take a look at the state of our economy, our gas prices, inflation, we have got to be able to flip this seat and flip the House,” West said. “And this seat is going to be a key part of being able to do that.”

Next week, News 3 is going to take a closer look at the Georgia Second. This Republican runoff is drawing state and national attention. We’re will give you a deeper look into the issues and the candidates who want to take down Congressman Bishop.