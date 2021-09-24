Republicans, Democrats preparing for former President Trump’s visit to Georgia this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be in Middle Georgia Saturday night.

It’s his first visit to Georgia since Jan. 4 during a rally in Dalton.

The president still has a fight to pick in Georgia over those 20-20 election results. And that battle is with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp – a man he endorsed in 2018.

Trump says Gov. Kemp is QUOTE “like a Democrat in disguise.” END QUOTE.

A disaster. And says Kemp “did everything he could to make sure we lost the election. He was terrible.”

And that was just this week on a national radio show in advance of the rally.

“I don’t have any idea what he will say,” said Alton Russell, chairman of the Muscogee County republican Party. “Nobody does really. But you can’t dismiss the fact that he’s got 70-something million votes, even though he lost.”

And that’s what Republicans are clinging to. Democrats, on the other hand, look at Trump’s trip to the heart of the Peach State differently.

And they remember Jan. 4 in Dalton. That was the night before Democrats claimed the two Georgia Senate seats and two days before the Capitol insurrection.

“The last time Trump was here, he complained on and on about the 2020 election,” said Rep. Miriam Paris, D-Macon. “He discouraged Georgians from trusting our Democratic elections process. And drove Republicans deeper and deeper into chaos, vicious conspiracy theories and division.”

Kemp, for obvious reasons, won’t be at the rally. But earlier this week Trump said Kemp could not win in November 2022. And if Kemp is the nominee, then many Republicans may just stay home.

“I don’t know if Trump will come out say stay home,” Russell said. “I can’t believe he would do that. Because if he does, that will hurt Herschel for the Senate. Burt Jones for lieutenant governor and Jody Hice for Secretary of State.”

“You can expect more of Trump’s same old antics at the rally, where we will see Georgia Republicans infighting and internal chaos on full display,” Paris said.

WRBL News 3 will have a crew in Perry for the rally and you can follow it online and on the air.