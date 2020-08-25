Rescuers find 60 survivors after building collapse in India

by: Associated Press

Rescue workers look for survivors after a residential building collapsed in Mahad, about 170 kilometers (105 miles) from India’s financial capital of Mumbai, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Many people feared injured and more than 65 were trapped inside after a residential building caved in on Monday evening in the central Indian state of Maharashtra. (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI (AP) – Rescuers have found one dead body and pulled out nearly 60 survivors from a collapsed residential building in central India.

They are still looking for more than 20 people feared trapped in the rubble of the five-story building that collapsed in the central state of Maharashtra.

National Disaster Relief Force rescuers worked overnight with tools to pry apart the debris. Some of the people extracted were hospitalized with injuries.

The building had more than 40 apartments and authorities have not ascertained the cause of the collapse.

Building collapses are common during India’s monsoon season, when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly constructed.

