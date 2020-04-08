Residents at Joe-Anne Burgin Nursing Home test positive for COVID-19

Cuthbert, Georgia (WRBL) Dozens of residents at a nursing home in Cuthbert have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

42 out of 60 residents tested at The Joe Anne Burgin Nursing Home are positive for COVID-19.

A Georgia National Guard Unit was at the nursing home over the weekend cleaning the facility.

Residents that were severely sick with COVID-19 were transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany. Residents that did not have the virus were sent next door to Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center.

News 3 spoke with Georgia State Representative Gerald Greene about the high number of cases in such a remote area.

“The spread of this pandemic has been unfortunate in the rural areas because of funerals, funerals have become a major problem and worship services and that spreads the disease so fast and quickly,” says Gerald Greene, Georgia State Representative District 151.

Greene says he notified Georgia Governor Brian Kemp last Friday requesting help.