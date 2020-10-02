Residents of Plains celebrate Former President Jimmy Carter’s 96th birthday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cars, golf carts, fire trucks were all decorated and lined up to say Happy birthday to President Jimmy Carter.

“We thought it would just be nice to do something a little special for him since we can’t really gather around him and wish him a happy birthday like we would like to and wish him a happy birthday. We’re just going to ride by their house and wave and say happy birthday, holler happy birthday,”Penny Smith said.

The caravan of over 100 people holding balloons and signs showed up to wish Mr. Carter a happy birthday at his home here in Plains.

“Jimmy, he’s a good man. You just can’t get any better than that. He didn’t have any bad stuff about him said yet and will never because that’s just how good of a man he is. He’s a good Christian man. He’s a good friend,” Smith said.

In the line up was Paige Simmons and her mom, Gloria. She says she was born and raised here in Plains and she just wanted to come out and make her neighbor feel special. 

“He’s always been a neighbor and a friend. I mean for me that’s all I’ve ever known my whole life. He’s been here all my life too. He taught me in Sunday school many many years ago,” Simmons said.

Paige and her mom say they hope year 96 for Mr. Carter is filled with hope health and happiness. Even though we are social distancing they say they know Mr. Carter could still feel the love. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

82° / 54°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 0% 82° 54°

Friday

72° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 72° 50°

Saturday

75° / 53°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 75° 53°

Sunday

78° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 78° 55°

Monday

80° / 56°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 80° 56°

Tuesday

80° / 60°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 80° 60°

Wednesday

82° / 59°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 82° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

2 AM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

3 AM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

4 AM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

5 AM
Clear
0%
57°

57°

6 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

7 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

65°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

69°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

69°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

66°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

63°

8 PM
Clear
0%
63°

61°

9 PM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

10 PM
Clear
0%
59°

58°

11 PM
Clear
0%
58°

57°

12 AM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

1 AM
Clear
0%
55°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories