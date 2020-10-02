Residents of Plains celebrate Former President Jimmy Carter’s 96th birthday

Cars, golf carts, fire trucks were all decorated and lined up to say Happy birthday to President Jimmy Carter.

“We thought it would just be nice to do something a little special for him since we can’t really gather around him and wish him a happy birthday like we would like to and wish him a happy birthday. We’re just going to ride by their house and wave and say happy birthday, holler happy birthday,”Penny Smith said.

The caravan of over 100 people holding balloons and signs showed up to wish Mr. Carter a happy birthday at his home here in Plains.

“Jimmy, he’s a good man. You just can’t get any better than that. He didn’t have any bad stuff about him said yet and will never because that’s just how good of a man he is. He’s a good Christian man. He’s a good friend,” Smith said.

In the line up was Paige Simmons and her mom, Gloria. She says she was born and raised here in Plains and she just wanted to come out and make her neighbor feel special.

“He’s always been a neighbor and a friend. I mean for me that’s all I’ve ever known my whole life. He’s been here all my life too. He taught me in Sunday school many many years ago,” Simmons said.

Paige and her mom say they hope year 96 for Mr. Carter is filled with hope health and happiness. Even though we are social distancing they say they know Mr. Carter could still feel the love.