Resources available for families facing Alzheimer’s

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.

5.7 million Americans are living with the disease. In Columbus, there are resources available for the families impacted by Alzheimer’s.

You can call Monica Aldridge a caregiver’s caregiver. She moved back home to help her father who is taking care of the woman he vowed to love in sickness and in health. Wayman’s wife, Irene was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s about ten years ago. The news is never easy to hear.

“Wow, because you hear about it and you don’t know a lot about it, and once she was actually diagnosed, then it was more of a fact-finding mission.I needed to know what exactly was happening, what was going to happen and what we need to do,” said Monica Aldridge.

Monica and her family found a wealth of information through the Alzheimer’s Association and St Luke Respite Care Center where caregivers can bring their loved ones for activities while they catch a break. Diane Hett runs the respite care.

“If there is another congregation that would be interested in starting a similar ministry, we would sure love to be in support of them to get something started because the need in this community is so great,” said Diane Hett, Executive Director, St. Luke Respite Care.

If you’d like information about the support group you can call 706-256-3117. You can reach the Alzheimer’s Association at 706-327-6838.