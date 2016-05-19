Response to transgender directive

COLUMBUS Ga.- Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has criticized the Obama Administration’s recent directive concerning transgender students using the bathroom of the gender they identify with in public schools, but the Governor Deal has stopped short of pledging legal action to fight the directive.

Some parents like Donna Bryant are concerned for their children’s safety at school, if transgender students are allowed to choose whichever bathrooms or locker rooms they prefer.

“I don’t think that kids are responsible enough to handle that situation, unless there is a lot of education and stuff like that given out, so that they understand exactly what’s going on, “said Bryant.

Valerie Fuller, the Director of Communications of the Muscogee County School District, says they haven’t made a decision on the matter, but there will be an answer before the beginning of the next school year.

“For all of our parents and citizens anyone who’s concerned, should know that we share the same concerns and we care about all of our students and we’re committed to making sure that if and when there is a law that the Muscogee County school district is in compliance,” said Fuller.

So how do parents feel about the president’s directive?

“There are more important things to talk about, first I think there should be family bathrooms, because I know my brother the owner of the shop has baby little girls and he has a problem sometimes, choosing which bathroom to take them in to the men’s or do you take them to the women’s. I think thats more important,”said Nappy Roots barber Blake Hicks.

Edward Powell the owner of Diamond Kutz said, “You can get hate groups and people out to hurt people just because of what they are or whatever they claim. So with this bathroom transgender rule, this is what you’re going to attract.”

President Obama has said he expects the courts to eventually resolve how schools should treat transgender students.