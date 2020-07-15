Restaurant Week lineup announced; sponsors to cover the tab for restaurant owners

Restaurant owners are getting a break this year as the city of Columbus prepares for the 5th annual Restaurant Week.

The week which will be held July 20-26, 2020, is an opportunity for restaurants to develop a menu featuring their most popular dishes and sell those culinary delights at a discounted price to eager eaters.

It’s no secret restaurants have taken an economic hit during the COVID-19 pandemic evidenced by job losses and a decline in sales as people shelter in place according to the National Restaurant Association.  Thanks to sponsors U.S. Foods, Liberty Utilities, Michelob Ultra, and B & B Beverage Company, local restaurants can participate free of charge this year.

This charitable event will benefit Giving Kitchen. This local non-profit organization provides stability for food service workers. Last year, Restaurant Week brought in more than  $4,000 in support of Giving Kitchen.

This year’s participating restaurants include the following: Epic Restaurant, Hudson’s, Bluewater Grill, Cafe Le Rue, Caffe’ Amici, Hunter’s Pub and Steakhouse, Smoke Bourbon and BBQ, WickedHen, B. Merrell’s, Miles to Go, Stock Market Dueling Kitchens, Parker’s Pantry, Mark’s City Grill, The Food Mill, Morten’s at Old Town, 11th and Bay, and Vertigo Fusion Kitchen.

“We hope locals will celebrate our culinary scene by supporting these restaurants in any way they feel comfortable; lunch, dinner, brunch, take out, dine-in, or all of the above,” said Katie Bishop, Co-Founder of Yalla Public Relations.

For more information on Restaurant Week or becoming a participating restaurant, visit www.columbusgarestaurantweek.com or email katie@yallapr.com .

