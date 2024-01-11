COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A retired Columbus real estate executive has been appointed by the governor to the Georgia Board of Regents.

Mat Swift will sit on the board that governs the 26 Georgia public colleges and universities.

It has been more than a decade since Columbus had a representative on the Board of Regents.

Swift brings the history of the Columbus State University-community relationship. He also has been on the state Economic Development Board. Gov. Brian Kemp and University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue are pushing for more workforce development from higher education institutions.

“Columbus is the second largest city in the state of Georgia, and Columbus needs to have a representative on that board,” Swift told WRBL. “And so I’m honored. I’m very humbled by the governor asking me to go there. And I’m pleased to go there and do whatever I can for the 3rd District.”

Columbus State University President Stuart Rayfield praised the selection.

“Regent Swift is going to do a tremendous job and it is always a real advantage to have someone who lives in your community to be sitting on the Board of Regents,” Rayfield said. “They understand your context. They understand what’s going on within the community, and they’re able to help advocate for the university in the context of what’s going on in the Chattahoochee Valley.”

Swift is the retired President of the W.C. Bradley Co. Real Estate Division. As the University System pushes for more degrees that are compatible with workforce development, Swift brings valuable insight to the Board of Regents, Rayfield said.

“Matt Swift’s engagement and participation and economic development for the state is going to be tremendously helpful as the Board of Regents considers new degree programs, as they consider new facilities, etc,” she said.

Swift said he will continue to push for economic development projects and jobs for Georgians.

“Quite frankly, I think we’re going to continue to have a strong relationship with the economic development folks,” Swift said. “But I also think by going with the with Regents, I’ll be able to continue this emphasis, which is both the Gov. Kemp, as well as Chancellor Perdue. They are really putting an emphasis on education in the workforce.”

Retired Synovus Chairman Jimmy Yancey was the last Columbus resident to serve on the board of Regents.

Swift replaces Dr. Tommy Hopkins on the Board of Regents. Hopkins is from Griffin and served the state 14 years in that role. Rayfield and Swift praised Hopkins for his work on the board.

Prior to becoming the Columbus State president, Rayfield worked on the University System office.