Retired Lt. Col. Allen West involved in crash near Waco

Retired Lt. Col. Allen West is recovering in Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest Sunday after being involved in a crash on his motorcycle.
According to the former Florida representative’s website, West was returning from Austin where he attended a ‘Free Texas Rally’ when the crash happened.
The website says a car changed lanes in front of West and another motorcyclist, and the pair crashed into each other while avoiding the car.
Both riders were taken to Baylor Scott & White with what is described as non-life threatening injuries.
Lt. Col. West is now a member of the Texas State Guard, a contributor to Fox News, and author of several books. He is also running for the Republican Party of Texas Chair.