Reward issued for information leading to arrest in Luckie Street murder

Columbus Police have issued a reward for information leading to the arrest in a June 2019 homicide.

￼Police say the Dyer family has provided for a $10,000 reward for anyone that will provide any information that leads to an arrest and conviction for the person/s responsible for Chongcha Dyer’s murder.

On Saturday June 29, 2019 at around 7:30 pm the Columbus Police Department responded to a 911 call at 2800 block of Luckie Street in reference to a welfare check on an individual.

Upon the officers arrival, they located 70 year old, Chongcha Dyer deceased from a gunshot wound.