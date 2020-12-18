Reward offered for information in Valley murder

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – In late November, a Valley man was found dead in a ditch leaving investigators looking for answers as to who killed him. Now a reward is being offered for information that helps to bring his killer to justice.

(Homicide victim Matthew Patton)

Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering a $1000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest (or arrests) in the murder of Matthew Misquistian Patton.

Patton, age 35, was found in a ditch off King Road near Fob James Drive at around 7:00 a.m. on Nov. 29. He had been shot multiple times.

Prior to his murder, Patton had been seen walking away from the Jet Pep on Fob James Drive at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Officials say anyone who was near Fob James Drive or the Jet Pet around that time on Nov. 29 might have information about the deadly shooting. Even the smallest detail could make a difference in the investigation and possible witnesses are being asked to come forward.

If you believe you have information, please call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867). You can also download Central Alabama Crime Stoppers P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case, there is a follow-up question.

You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.