 

Reward offered in cases of slashed California pelicans

by: Associated Press

KTLA, Jennifer Martines, rehabilitation technician at International Bird Rescue in San Pedro, examines a brown pelican with a slashed pouch. (International Bird Rescue)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the conviction of whoever is slashing the pouches and necks of brown pelicans on the Southern California coast.

International Bird Rescue posted the reward after four pelicans with identical, severe injuries were brought in for care at its facility in the San Pedro area of Los Angeles.

Three of the birds were brought in from Marina del Rey in Los Angeles County, and the fourth was rescued at Ventura Harbor in Ventura County.

International Bird Rescue said in a statement this week that the injuries are different than the hundreds of routine pelican pouch injuries seen by its staff veterinarian.

