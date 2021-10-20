Rich Froning competes against Fort Benning Best Ranger winner in Darby Queen obstacle

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – CrossFit champion Rich Froning made his way to Fort Benning to take on the challenging Darby Queen obstacle course.

Froning became the first person to win the title “Fittest Man on Earth,” after winning four CrossFit games in a row. Froning started his CrossFit journey in 2009 and after training for a year he finally decided to make his first game appearance.

After competing in his first game, Froning went on to conquer every game he competed in by beating competitors who were twice his size. Froning took a small step away from CrossFit competition, but he has managed to stay on top of the Games podium four more times as a member of Mayhem Freedom, champions of the Affiliate Cup in 2015, 2016, 2018, and

2019.

Froning has brought his CrossFit agility and skills to Fort Benning to compete in the famed Darby Queen obstacle course. Froning will compete against Airborne and Ranger Training Battalion instructors and 2021 Best Ranger competitors.

Froning went through the course with Best Ranger winner Captain Alastair Keys, and Keys told News 3 this was an unbelievable experience.

“That was an amazing opportunity to have to compete against one of the best athletes in the world. He kept up the whole way, and it was just really good to run next to him and have fun with it,” Keys said.

Froning said the obstacle course was tough, but he was prepared for the challenge.

“The obstacles were really tough, but the terrain adds a little extra kick to it. So you’re pretty out of breath and then I guess at the back half where you start getting off the ground a little higher and higher. I’m not afraid of heights but you start to think, hey, I can’t really control my hands as much as I usually can so I get a little bit more cautious, but it was a ton of fun,” Froning said.

Froning told News 3 he’s not sure if his CrossFit training will help him keep up with Best Rangers in more competitions.

“I don’t know, he was flying there. He pretty much carried me through it and if he wasn’t there, I would’ve gone way slower than I was already. It’s very impressive what they do, and I feel like we’re all in good hands with them protecting our safety,” Froning said.