 

Ride-on toy recalled

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Huffey is recalling about 5,150 Torex 24-volt ride-on toy UTVs (model number 17249) after receiving 36 reports of incidents. The company says the ride-on toy can unexpectedly move when connecting the battery after recharging, posing an injury hazard. No injuries were reported. 

The black toy UTVs were sold at Walmart stores nationwide  and online at www.walmart.com from August 2019 through September 2020 for about $500.

The following date codes are the affected models: 16919, 17119, 18019, 19019, 20019, 20219, 20519, 24819, 24919, 25019, 25219, 25319, 25419, 32219, 32319 and 33719.  The model number and date code are located under left rear wheel well above left rear wheel.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toy UTV and contact Huffy at (888)-366-3828 for a free replacement controller.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

60° / 46°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 60° 46°

Friday

64° / 39°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 90% 64° 39°

Saturday

58° / 34°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 58° 34°

Sunday

56° / 36°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 10% 56° 36°

Monday

57° / 34°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 57° 34°

Tuesday

54° / 32°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 54° 32°

Wednesday

58° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 58° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

57°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
58°

58°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
57°

54°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
54°

51°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

49°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
49°

49°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
49°

48°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
48°

48°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
48°

49°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
49°

49°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
49°

51°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
51°

53°

9 AM
Showers
40%
53°

56°

10 AM
Rain
60%
56°

59°

11 AM
Light Rain
70%
59°

60°

12 PM
Rain
70%
60°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories