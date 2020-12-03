Ride-on toy recalled

Huffey is recalling about 5,150 Torex 24-volt ride-on toy UTVs (model number 17249) after receiving 36 reports of incidents. The company says the ride-on toy can unexpectedly move when connecting the battery after recharging, posing an injury hazard. No injuries were reported.

The black toy UTVs were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com from August 2019 through September 2020 for about $500.

The following date codes are the affected models: 16919, 17119, 18019, 19019, 20019, 20219, 20519, 24819, 24919, 25019, 25219, 25319, 25419, 32219, 32319 and 33719. The model number and date code are located under left rear wheel well above left rear wheel.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toy UTV and contact Huffy at (888)-366-3828 for a free replacement controller.