 

Ridgecrest Elementary deals with COVID-19

Phenix City AL. (WRBL)- With COVID-19 cases on the rise, one Phenix City school is dealing with the consequences.

Ridgecrest Elementary School has had their first case of COVID-19 since school began in September. Superintendent Randy Wilkes says it was expected to have someone test positive for the virus within the school. The elementary school will continue its protocol regarding cleanliness and safety.

“We do expect to have cases within our schools, we’re a microcosm of what you see in public everyday,” Wilkes said.

To keep students and staff safe, the school is taking several precautions. Students are not transitioning from classes, temperatures are taken on a daily basis, and the three vital questions are asked.

Superintendent Wilkes believes if students and staff engage in safety practices–wearing masks, washing their hands and socially distancing–then they should be fine.

“We have come in contact with someone with the virus. So we should not be surprised if we’ve been in close proximity with one who has the virus. We believe if we keep our mask on, if we wash our hands, and we stay socially distanced, then we should be okay,” Wilkes said.

Parents have the option to participate in the Phenix City School survey to return to remote learning or continue face to face instruction for the second semester. Wilkes says Phenix City Schools are taking every precaution to provide a safe orderly environment.

“We are taking every precaution that we know of in Phenix City Schools to provide a safe orderly environment. If parents and community members sense something that they don’t understand, or see something that they do not feel is in the best interest of the students. We’re very receptive to suggestions,” Wilkes said.

The school district feels that in person instruction is the best quality instruction they can provide for students. The school district has provided parents with a number of alternatives that they can choose from. The district also plans to take what teachers, bus drivers and other school faculty have to say into consideration as well.

Phenix City Schools are prepared to make a classroom, a school wing, an entire school or an entire system go remote if COVID cases within the school become to high.

