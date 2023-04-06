COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — RiverCenter for the Performing Arts will present RAIN – A Tribute to The Beatles on Thursday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m.

RAIN – A Tribute to The Beatles performs songs from Abbey Road and the Rooftop Concert LIVE, in addition to other Beatles hits.

In this performance, the legendary foursome delivers a note-for-note theatrical event that is considered the next best thing to seeing the Beatles.

A State-of-the-art LED, high-definition screens, and multimedia content make this concert an exciting experience.

For tickets and more information, visit Rivercenter website.