GEORGIA (WRBL)--An Amber Alert has been issued for the entire state of Georgia, for a child believed to be in extreme danger. The two-year-old boy taken at gunpoint by his father, according to authorities.

Two-year-old Sean McGay was abducted on Dec. 6, according to officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. McGay was last seen at an Atlanta-area Economy Inn located at 4050 Wendell Drive.