CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Roanoke teen died in a single-vehicle crash on Chambers County 268, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

On April 17, a 17-year-old passenger in a 2007 Honda Accord, was fatally injured when the Honda left the roadway and struck a tree, says ALEA. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 16-year-old also of Roanoke, was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

There is no further information available at this time.