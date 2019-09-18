Robeson County deputies searching for missing man last seen in 2016

LUMBERTON, SC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing man last seen in 2016.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Billy Gene Hammonds of Lumberton was reported missing by his sister on Dec. 9, 2016. Hammonds was last seen by family members near McKinnon Rolling Road in Lumberton on Nov. 26, 2016. He is believed to be endangered.

The Sheriff’s Office says Hammonds is 38-years-old 6’2” tall and weighs 175 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about the case or whereabouts of Hammonds is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.