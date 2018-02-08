Ross to Clemson, Johnson to Auburn highlight local players on National Signing Day

Justyn Ross had his choice of all the top college football programs in the country.

He narrowed those options to his top three choices, and on National Signing Day he chose the Clemson Tigers over Alabama and Auburn.

It’s the first time since 2012 the top recruit from the state of Alabama has chosen a school beyond state lines. The last to do so was Florida State Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston in 2012.

Ross noted the potential for early playing time, his familiarity with the quarterbacks Clemson has recently signed, including Cartersville’s Trevor Lawerence and his relationship with Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney as reasons for his decision.

The track record of Clemson wide receivers making their way to the NFL also played to Ross’ ultimate goals.

Northside defensive lineman Caleb Johnson was the areas other prized recruit in the post early signing period.

Johnson’s recruitment escalated quickly over the last few months, including a helicopter fly-in visit from Georgia coach Kirby Smart, just days after the Bulldogs appearance in the national championship. He also received offers from Florida and Tennessee.

Ultimately, Johnson chose to stay close to home and continue his playing career on the Plains with Auburn.

Johnson said he felt like he was immediately part of the ‘Auburn family’ when he took his campus visit and he felt a strong connection with his position coaches.