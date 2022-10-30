A Columbus non-profit manager who works with the least among us was honored last week by a local civic club.

United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley Vice President and director of Home for Good was caught off guard when she was recognized for her work in the Columbus homeless community.

She even shed a tear.

The Rotary Club of Columbus gave Frey the Dan Reed Award, one of the top honors that the club gives to a non-Rotarian.

Home for Good has been working to address and eliminate the homeless population in Columbus and Phenix City. They do the annual point-in-time count that puts a realistic number on the problem.

And that number has come down under Frey’s leadership.

“It means everything to be able to provide the service that we have been able to provide to those of the community who have been underserved or unserved for years,” Frey said. “For that to be recognized as necessary for the community. So many times, we just want to make things go away and act like they don’t exist. But to recognize that that service makes our community better, that means the world to us.”

Frey has been in her role for six years.