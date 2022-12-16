AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn public safety is reporting a dramatic decrease in crashes and injuries with improved traffic flow because of the roundabout at Farmville Road and North College Street.

Before the roundabout opened in October of 2021 navigating the intersection at Alabama Highway 147 (Farmville Road) and Lee Road 72 (North College Street) was unsettling. It was one of the most dangerous intersections in the city. Plus, traffic was constantly backing up as drivers waited for an opportunity to dart across the roadway.

“It was scary, and if you were crossing Farmville road, it was the scariest because of the sight distance limitations. I would avoid it,” said Alison Frazier, Auburn City Engineer.

The Alabama Department of Transportation awarded the $2.2 million project to D&J Enterprises, Inc. of Auburn. The goal was to improve traffic flow and most importantly protect drivers and passengers.

“There were many crashes before the roundabout was installed. A look back at the five-year trend 2019 was the last full year before construction started. 2019 was our peak year with 25 crashes, and 1/3 of those crashes involved some level of injury during the collision. Since then we have seen an 88% reduction in crashes at this intersection since the roundabout. We had three crashes in 2022 with no reports of injuries,” said Will Mathews, Deputy Director of Auburn Public Safety

City leaders and most residents are now embracing the use of roundabouts. More are on the way.

“The roundabout at Cox and Wire Road is working very well. We are under construction with a similar roundabout at the soccer complex. We are looking at one at Gay Street and Drake Avenue intersection. It’s a weird offset roadway. We are hoping we can reduce crashes and speeds. We have not started the design, but it is in our long-range plan,” said Frazier.

With Auburn’s growth and increase in traffic maintaining appropriate traffic flow safely is a top priority. Frazier says the city is constantly evaluating intersections, and encourages input from citizens.