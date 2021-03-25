Routine traffic stops in Columbus results in drugs and guns off the street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Over the past week, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office conducted several routine traffic stops that resulted in the collection of multiple firearms, drugs, and other illicit items.

On March 22, at around 2 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a car that failed to dim its headlights on Illges Road. According to officials, when deputies pulled-up behind the car, it sped off. Because it was dark, officers followed protocol and did not pursue the vehicle.

A few moments later deputies heard a loud crash. Arriving at the scene, deputies discovered the car that had sped off. Deputies ran the license plate of the vehicle, a black Toyota Tacoma, and discovered it was stolen.

Witnesses at the scene told deputies that two men had fled the vehicle and were hiding nearby.

Deputies arrested the two men and recovered the following items:

Guns

Drugs

Ammunition

High Capacity Magazines

Three fire arms

$870 in cash

Major Curtis Lockette says this was a very effective traffic stop that began with just a minor traffic offense.

“I’m very pleased with our deputies and we always encourage them to go out and do their job. They’re dedicated men and women who care about their community, who care about their job,” Lockette said.

Two days later, on March 24, deputies stopped a car for driving at night with no headlights. Deputies discovered the driver had several arrest warrants. Deputies took the driver into custody and searched the car where they discovered a loaded revolver, flex cuffs, latex gloves, a pouch methamphetamine. Investigators say because the suspect was in possession of these items, they believe the individual was on his way to commit a serious crime.

“We always emphasize that traffic stops can always be more than expected. We thought it was just going to be a traffic stop but it turns out it was more to it,” Lockette said.

Major Lockette is glad his deputies were able to get these drugs and guns off the street and potentially stop serious crimes. Lockette said crimes like these are all too common.

“I wouldn’t say shocking because remember now this is what we do,” Lockett said ” It’s not shocking to us but as a community, it should be shocking. Unfortunately we’ve had so much violence in Columbus I don’t know if it’s shocking anyone anymore.”

The Sheriff’s office encourages people to contact them with any information about crime.