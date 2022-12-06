Georgia voters will head to the polls today to cast ballots in a nationally watched Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker.

In Columbus, all 25 city-wide precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line by 7:00 p.m., you will be allowed to cast your ballot.

You can find the list of voting locations on the official Georgia Secretary of State’s website.

And remember, you can still vote in the runoff even if you did not vote in the Midterm election.

WRBL will be live from the watch parties for both candidates and will provide team coverage updates throughout the day.