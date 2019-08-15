Russell Co. Sheriff tapped to serve on NSA’s Board of Directors

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An east Alabama Sheriff receives the prestigious honor of being tapped to sit on the Board of Directors with the Nation Sheriff’s Association.

This week, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor along with Sheriff Brett Clark of Indiana and Sheriff Leon Lott of South Carolina became the newest members of the National Sheriffs’ Association Board of Directors.

“It’s an unbelievable honor to be asked to serve on the National Sheriffs’ Board of Directors. The NSA is the voice of all sheriffs across America,” said Sheriff Taylor. “Having my voice heard on how we can better serve the community’s around the country is a privilege.”

Sheriff Taylor has spent 32 years in law enforcement. Nine of those years as the Russell County Sheriff, elected by voters for three consecutive terms.

The National Sheriffs’ Association was chartered in 1940 and is a professional association dedicated to serving the Office of Sheriff and its affiliates through law enforcement education and training, and through the provision of general law enforcement informational resources.

“Trust and transparency is key to communities having faith and confidence and a good working relationship with their local law enforcement agencies. I feel like we do that here in our community,” said Taylor.

NSA represents thousands of sheriffs, deputies and other law enforcement, public safety professionals, and concerned citizens nationwide. The National Sheriffs’ Association headquarters is located in Alexandria, Virginia and offers police training, police information, court security training, jail information, and other law enforcement services to sheriffs, deputies, and others throughout the nation.