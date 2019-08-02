Russell County baseball phenom earns spot on USA Baseball 15U National Team Roster 

CARY, N.C. (WRBL) – This has been a big week for 15-year-old Russell County High School freshman and baseball superstar Colton Wombles.

USA Baseball named the 2019 15U National Team roster on Wednesday.

Wombles clinched a spot.

The brick-wall catcher and slugger at the plate made his hometown of Salem, Alabama proud. Heck, the entire yellow-hammer state is proud. Wombles is the only player in Alabama to make the team.

Players from all corners of the country participated in the 15U National Team Trials held at the National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina. Wombles competed with 72 of America’s best baseball players for a slot on the 20 man roster.

Click Here to check out Wombles’ bat and speed during tryouts when he hit an in-the-park home run. IMG_0518(1)

“I’m so thankful USA Baseball believed in my teammates and I enough to give us the opportunity to wear USA across our chest and represent our country. The coaches and staff at USA Baseball are top-notch and I learned a lot from them in the short time I was there this week,” Wombles told News 3.

The 15U National Team will now compete at the COPABE U-15 Pan-American Championships from September 13-22 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Wombles isn’t just a standout ball player, he’s also a nice young man. He’s outgoing and loves to make others laugh. He’s got a big bat at the plate and a big heart in the game of life.

In June of 2018 Elizabeth White shared this #INSPIRED post about the then 14-year-old young man.

Ashley and Chad Wombles are thrilled with their son’s success on the baseball diamond. They are just as proud of the way he handles himself off the field.

“My wife, Ashley and I, are incredibly proud of our son Colton. Team USA requires a player to demonstrate more than just athleticism, you must show integrity, team work, and the ability to represent our country with pride,” shared Chad Wombles.

Colton is excited to represent Salem, Alabama on Team USA. This talented team will be traveling to Mexico in September.

“We know they are going to work their tails off to bring back the gold,” said Chad Wombles.

Congratulations to all the players on the 15U National Team and good luck. Wombles, we will be cheering “USA” loudly from your hometown of east Alabama.