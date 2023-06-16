FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WRBL) – The June 14 storms were part of a storm complex that produced 1,200 lightning strikes in one hour across Columbus and neighboring cities.

One couple affected by the severe weather experienced something incredibly rare and scary.

It was just an average Wednesday night for Russell County resident, Stephanie Culberson. While Stephanie is no stranger to severe weather conditions, no amount of planning could have prepared her for what happened next.

“I just heard a really loud boom sound,” said Stephanie. “It was so bad, that it actually hurt my ears. I threw my laptop, a 109-pound German Shepherd jumped in my lap and I was like, ‘okay. Sounded like lightning struck our house.'”

This isn’t the first time Stephanie and her husband, Corey Culberson, had a lightning scare. Their previous home, also in Russell County, was struck by lightning in 2017.

“It’s almost surreal,” said Corey. “Not many people get lightning strikes twice. You either have to win the lottery or have to douse yourself in holy water. Good luck. Bad luck. That kind of thing. You don’t know how to feel.”

The past 24 hours have been chaos for the couple. But they still see a silver lining.

“Nothing happened to any of us,” said Corey. “It’s more material stuff, and that’s it. You know, that’s all we can ask for. As long as we’re both healthy and nothing is wrong, we can replace anything.”

“At the end of the day, it puts it into perspective that it could have been a lot worse than what it was,” said Stephanie. “Being that this is the second time, and we are like ‘hey, this is the second time and we’re fine.’ That’s the silver lining. We have each other, and maybe that’s all we need.”

Since the lightning strike, the Culberson’s have been displaced and are staying at a hotel. Although it’s a long road ahead, the couple chooses to have a positive outlook moving forward.

For lightning safety tips and resources, visit the National Weather Service website here.