Russell County Highway Department takes a hit in revenue

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala (WRBL)- Gas prices have plunged and that is causing the Russell County Highway department to take a hit in revenue.



Since the outbreak of the global pandemic, gas prices have been an average of $1.62 a gallon or less.

The Russell County Highway department receives their revenue from gas taxes, and with the outbreak residents are only traveling to essential places on a day to day basis, which does not cause for them to buy gas as often.



Russell County Engineer Shawn Blakeney tells News 3 that with less revenue, projects are being slowed down.

“It’s used for salaries, buying equipment but majority of it is used for paving roads and redoing bridges in the county. Currently we are working with ALDOT, they’re working split shifts, and not working full time. A lot of people are working from home, and it’s taking longer to get plans through but we’re trying to get everything possible done. So when this does lift we can go back to get all of our stuff we had budgeted this year complete”, said Blakeney.

Blakeney tells News 3 as the pandemic continues, they will remain on an emergency spending plan for special projects.